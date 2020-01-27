Clare Middle School Career, College Prep Courses Outlined for Board of Education

January 27, 2020

Tim Gariglio was hired as the high school science teacher at Monday’s BOE meeting.

Misti Fedewa’s sixth graders are learning real life skills in new Career & College Readiness classes this year. Shown are students who made a presentation to the Clare BOE: (Standing from left) Teacher Misti Fedewa, Mallorca and Seneca; and (front from left) Abby, Ian, Marlee, Aria, Layla and Natalie.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

CMS teacher Misti Fedewa and several of her CCP students were at the Clare Board of Education meeting Monday evening where they made an outstanding presentation about their new Career and College Preparation classes and the life skills that they are learning this year.



“Kids today need communication and study skills including how to take notes,” Fedewa said. “Many have no idea how to study for a test or outline a chapter.”



Her sixth-grade classes teach that, as well as many simple life skills we all need to succeed: how to talk to people, keep a budget, even sew on a button, all skills that are no longer taught or emphasized in this “technological era.”



Fedewa told the BOE, “Roughly children are glued to a device more than 23 hours in a week. That number is even higher today, some for seven or more hours per day.” She added “Less than two hours per day are spent talking with family. Research in 2018 said its about 37 minutes. Parents spend less than 20 minutes every day looking after their kids.”



“We (teachers) are so busy teaching and testing to State standards that we are not teaching vital basic skills that our students will need in high school, college and life,” Fedewa said.



The new class fills a slot left open when the Spanish class was eliminated, and began this fall.



Fedewa said, “In the spring of 2019 I was asked to put together a curriculum that would teach study skills and look at careers. By fall the curriculum was completed and the Career & College Prep class began.



Fedewa said, “When we look at what children need to succeed, communication is number one. Employers from our own community say communication skills are lacking in our workers today. Those communication skills once came from play. Today we need to teach how to communicate with not only our words but with our body language including facial expressions and tone of voice.”



She said certain skills are essential for college and career directions: Getting along with roommates; talking with teachers/partners/employers/ and how to choose or begin to explore where we see ourselves…we are now competing globally.



“CCP, Career and College Prep is a course that is designed to help kids navigate into their futures with some direction. Before one can plan for the future, they need to know what they are about. We expect students to study and be thinking about the future, but many have no idea what studying or their future is. They are adolescents worried about getting through the day. Teachers today are so caught up in meeting the Common Core Standards outlined by the State Department that it is hard to fit in extras.



With the new CCP class now half-way through the year, nine of Fedewa’s students came to the meeting to tell the board what they are learning.



Sixth grader Mallorie said, “One of the first things we learned was about how we as students can make the school a better place. We learned how to properly communicate and talk about changes we would like to see made. We were able to present our ideas to Mr. Newkirk (CMS Principal) and he addressed some of those changes. We looked at ways to involve our parents more.”



Another student, Marlee said, “In CCP we talked about how each person comes from a different background and that different is not wrong or right. After a study on how to accept differences and not judge people who are not like us, we read the book, “The Outsiders.” This book taught us not to judge a book by its cover, just like people.



Marlee read another presentation. “In CCP what I think helps the most is how we are learning to study. We have learned different ways to take notes in a class. We have also learned the best ways to study and things that prevent us from learning, including stress.”



Seneca invited board member to do an activity to reduce stress and ways to make the brain think differently.



Natalie was part of a panel of 6th grader students in December who spoke with Mrs. Fedewa’s college students about what makes a good teacher. “Being in a college classroom for an evening was a new experience for me,” she said. “It was very different from middle school.” She said, “I enjoyed teaching her student as well.”



Fedewa, a 1990 CMU graduate began teaching at Farwell Middle School then moved to CMS in 1995. She has taught language arts, math, science and social studies and high school “skills for success,” and was a counselor in high school.



She also teaches evening courses at CMU in the Teacher Education and Professional Development department. She said, “Curriculum writing is a passion and hobby of mine. I have also written curriculum for the Gratiot Isabella Intermediate School District.



About the new CCP class, Fedewa said, “Overall I want a student to begin to see what a privilege education is. Learning can be fun, resourceful and meaningful. Being a kid shouldn’t be full of stress…Learning should be a challenge they are excited to meet.”



The board members were very impressed with the CCP presentation and expressed their appreciation to Ms. Fedewa and the students.



In another presentation at the board meeting Monday evening, Central Michigan University presenter Jim MacDonald spoke about his efforts to instruct teachers in the importance of teaching science starting in elementary school. “Working with teachers in Clare, I learned about the troubles teachers have implementing science into the subjects they teach. “Teachers feel they are strapped for the time they need to teach science. Fifty percent of teachers don’t teach science enough with their classes, some not at all,” he said. “Teaching teachers at Clare is a big undertaking.” He said he is enjoying his sabbatical from CMU and working with Clare teachers.



It is board recognition month and to celebrate, former board members were invited to attend Monday’s meeting. On hand for the meeting were Carol Santini, Betty Mussell, Tom Weaver and Jim Walter Sr., who were all introduced and thanked for their many years of service on the board of education.



During regular reports, CMS Principal Steve Newkirk noted that the Winter Bash will be February 22nd and tickets are $100 each this year.

Action items at the meeting included:

*Tim Gariglio hired as the new high School science teacher;

*A request from the Business Professionals of America was approved for them to attend the BPA State Leadership Conference competition in Grand Rapids in March and the National Leadership Conference in Washington DC in May.

*Approval of a contract with Southern Bleacher Company for the purchase and installation of new bleachers (home side) at Brookwood. Superintendent Jim Walter said Southern did the original bleacher project in 1979. The cost estimated at $420,000 will be paid without touching the district’s fund balance, he added.

*Charter (Cyber) School related matters resolved included the approval of Collins & Blaha PC as legal advisors, establishing a Charter Schools office locally, and appointing Superintendent Jim Walter as CSO Director. Adopting a contract template was postponed until next month.

*A CEA grievance relating to the denial of a personal day after the “Deer Day” holiday was denied. The CEA contract will expire after the next “Deer Day,” so the matter can be addressed in negotiations.

*A total of $145,207.53 in bills payable was approved.

