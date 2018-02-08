Clare nudged by Alma in Quiz Bowl

Alma won in a close game against Clare in the Quiz Central Quiz Bowl, with the score of 100-90.

Alma will advance to the next round, competing against Manistee on April 14th on Quiz Central.

