CTE Students of Month named

March 16, 2018

The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for February.

CTE administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes:

Jonathon Damzyn and Chandler Worden, both of Gladwin (Advanced Manufacturing); MacKenzie White of Harrison and Bryan Thivierge of Gladwin (Automotive Technology); Brendon Reichard of Gladwin (Business Management); Logan Williams of Beaverton and Cody Sturgeon of Harrison (Construction Trades); Shania Slater of Harrison and Cameron Austin of Beaverton (Criminal Justice); Mackenzie Miske-Allums of Beaverton and Chrystal Mielke of Gladwin (Culinary Arts); Amy Yauch of Clare and Michiel King of Gladwin (Digital Media); Taelynne Akans of Farwell and Faith Burr of Beaverton (Education Occupations); McKenzie Snooks of Beaverton and Shyanne Shipman of Harrison (Health Occupations); and Logan Schweinsberg of Beaverton and Colton Kroening Kanyo of Gladwin (Welding Technology)