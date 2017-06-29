CTE Students of the Month

The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for May.

The administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes:

Marty Fedewa of Farwell and Travis Krueger of Beaverton (Automotive Technology); James Hendrickson of Harrison (Business Management); Cody Baker of Clare (Criminal Justice); Kaylee Shook of Farwell and Connor Miller of Farwell (Culinary Arts); Steven Haupt of Gladwin and Slater Balcirak of Gladwin (Digital Media); Brianna Knorr of Farwell (Education Occupations); and Taylor Edmonds of Beaverton and Chelsea Dunn of Harrison (Health Occupations).