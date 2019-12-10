Farwell Audit Presented “Fair” with “Clean” Opinion

December 10, 2019

FHS Students of the Month honored at the BOE meeting Monday included Kayden Snear, Ciara Brooks, Matthew Parker (not present), Abigail Mayville (not present), Conner Yule and Jeffrey McCord (not present).

VFW Reps Brian Jones, Bill Geyer and Denny Wissinger also presented the Patriot’s Pen award winners: Walker Charles Brown, Cassidy Steinert and Evalynne Bell.

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell BOE heard and approved the 2018-19 Financial Audit at Monday’s regular meeting.



William Hirschman of Roslund Prestage & Co. made the presentation to the board saying the financial statements presented fairly with a clean/unqualified opinion.



He noted one program that didn’t comply – an overage in the lunch funds, which must be spent and one material weakness and non-compliance in the Federal Programs tested.



He said the Fund Balance for the district, at $914,000, was still “a little bit on the low side. He listed revenues totaling $11,650,000 and expenditures of $12,384,000 which lowered the fund balance, and noted a decrease in the district’s net position of $257,000.



He also said a report not on time would affect school aide.



The board also approved a weekend senior trip for the class of 2021. Seniors will travel to Chicago in May in a three-day, two-night trip by Educational Tours. Fundraising is underway to cover the $550 cost per student for the trip based on at least 30 students participating.



The BOE also agreed to a change in the graduation date for this year, setting it for May 31st at 1 p.m.



In another matter, three 6th grade Middle School students and three students in the Farwell High Schools were presented with certificates, medals and cash awards by the Farwell VFW Post 3039 Monday evening.



Each year students write essays and are judged for the awards. This year’s theme for both programs was “What Makes America Great.”



High School students are presented with the Voice of Democracy award. This year the $125 first place was claimed by Melonie Hall (10th grade); second place ($100) went to Madison Haring (9th grade); and Ciara Brooks (9th grade) won $75 for third place.



The Patriot’s Pen awards went to three sixth graders: $125 and First place winner Walker Charles Brown; Cassidy Steinert winning $100 for second place; and Evalynne Bell placing third for $75.



The Voice of Democracy High School Teacher was Gary White and the Patriot’s Pen Middle School Teacher was Paula Briggs.



The first place winners in each of the categories, Melanie Hall and Walker Charles Brown, will compete at the VFW District level in January.



High School Students of the Month were recognized. They include 8th grader Kayden Snear, 9th grader Ciara Brooks, 10th grader Matthew Parker, 11th grader Abigail Mayville, 12th grader Conner Yule and Timberland student Jeffrey McCord.



Superintendent Scoville notified the board that the fiber project will be finished in about three weeks once Charger signs off. He also said policy updates would be done in January and that the fund balance was up to 7.3 percent.



Other the at the board meeting included:

*A report that Business Manager Dorothy Boge business has started working on surplus food funds.

*A report of a donation from the TOPS Group of 196 pounds of food for the Food Pantry.

*A report that the bus radios have been updated.

Approval of the Johnson Controls contract.

*Acceptance of the resignations of 7th grade Boys’ Basketball Coach Tamika Campbell and Middle School Special Education Paraprofessional Nicole Summers.

*Approval to hire Elementary Special Ed Parapro Katherine Sian.

*Approval of monthly operating invoices totaling $477,414.06.

