Farwell Board of Education Continues to Debate Conference Switch

December 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Public Hearing in Farwell attended by about 25 recently brought up more questions about the possibility of Farwell Athletics dropping out of the Jack Pine Conference and joining the Mid-State Activities Conference.



Farwell Athletic Director Mike Groulx said in a phone interview Tuesday, “I believe the majority of those attending the Public Hearing last week were not in favor of the switch.” He said he is on the “fence,” not in favor of or against the proposed change.



He continued, ““Currently, Farwell Area Schools District is exploring the option of changing athletic conferences to put our student-athletes in a competitive position across all district athletic programs.”



He explained, “We are doing our due-diligence by collecting a variety of information including travel time, travel cost, possible educational time lost due to travel and co-curricular, academic and club opportunities offered by other conferences. We are also including the opportunity for feedback from all stakeholders to make the best possible decision for our student-athletes. This feedback opportunity is a survey currently available on our district website.”



Superintendent Steven Scoville explained in an earlier email, “Farwell Area Schools is a member of the Jack Pine Conference and is a founding member of that conference. Our coaches’ counsel has been comparing athletic conferences and researching this issue.” Scofield said the change is being considered because Farwell has “the smallest high school enrollment in the JPC.”



He continued, “Some of the schools we compete with have 150 more students [than Farwell] in their high schools. This imbalance in numbers puts our teams at a disadvantage.”



“This has the greatest impact for our large team sports such as football, baseball and softball and has less of an impact on small teams and individual sports,” he added.



He said another critical factor is travel times and distances, which impact costs, travel time for families and athletes and the attendance at athletic events.



The cost of changing to Mid Stat Conference Schools was a big concern.



In a letter, Jack Kramer listed a table of mileage. He said, “The table point out that the average travel distance to Jack Pine Conference Schools is 26 miles one way (52 miles roundtrip) whereas the average distance to schools in the Mid State Conference is 43 miles (86 miles round trip) or an increase of 34 miles per round trip. But just don’t think of this in terms of miles, think in terms of time, and not travel time via car, but by school busses on the road over the cost of a year for athletic trips. I believe that your bus superintendent will be able to give you a clear picture in terms of extra dollars it will cost for drivers, substitute drivers to cover a bus route, and the cost for substitute teachers for added time when coaches will need to leave early.”



He added, “Before Farwell makes any decision on moving away from the Jack Pine Conference, … Make sure to consider the impact on all your stakeholders and not the possible help for one sport only. Win-loss records are good, and as coaches and schools we instill in our athletes to strive and do their very best and to learn and grow from positive playing experiences. That is the heart of educational athletics and what we should be all about.”



High School Principal Dr. Dee Yarger also wrote a letter to the community, saying, “I just want to share my opinion on the various perspectives that could negatively impact Farwell if we were to switch conferences; however, I want to also be clear that I believe all stakeholders input is valuable before any final decision is made.”



She continued, “Conference choice should not just be about student count and that is why we say ‘student first and athlete second’. Our number one priority as an educational entity is the students’ education. Taking a look at the win-loss record also shows that small JPC schools have held their own in regards to conference wins as well at MHSAA wins. One of the smallest schools in the JPC this year has been one of the most successful with Beaverton’s football and volleyball this fall…. Farwell’s record of win-loss does not fare any differently with Mid State schools as compared to JPC. With students’ education at the forefront, we especially need to consider time out of the classroom to travel. Students will be pulled from their educational classes to attend athletic events, coaches that teach will be pulled from teaching…and students will be home very late after athletic events … All these factors will impact students’ success.”



She concluded, “I believe we need to look at many factors before making a decision and my main factor is our students’ educational success. For this reason, I believe we should stay with the JPC at this time.”



Groulx who is also the Assistant High School Principal, said, “As a school district we are committed to the academic success and graduation of all students within our district and that will be the priority of this decision by our board of education.”



He added, “If we decide to make a switch, it will probably not happen this year or next year.”



He urged anyone with questions to contact him at his office: (989) 709-4106 or by email at Mgroulx@farwellschools.net.



A survey for stakeholders is available on the Farwell Area Schools website.

