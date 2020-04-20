Farwell BOE Discusses August Graduation

April 20, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Farwell Board of Education met virtually for the first time on Monday April 6th, using a ZOOM app to connect board and audience members.

An alternative graduation date was under discussion at the meeting with Superintendent Steven Scoville recommending August 23rd at 2 p.m. He said, “An alternative graduation date gives people time to make travel plans, and still provides an opportunity for the Class of 2020 graduates.”

High School Principal Dr. Dee Yarger agreed with the suggested alternative date. Angelina Smith said she was “thankful we are still planning a ceremony, instead of just mailing diplomas.”



Scoville said the board would probably need to vote at the next meeting to set the graduation date.



New Hires and resignations were also approved at the meeting.

Richard Woolsey was hired for transportation and James Lard was approved as a high school special education paraprofessional. Luke Epple was approved as the JV baseball coach and Kaylie Scott was hired for JV Softball Coach.



Two resignations were also approved; Bob First who is retiring as teacher and middle school football coach Hunter Turner.



The BOE approved a $1,000 donation from TC Energy for food distribution costs during the school shutdown. The motion was amended to add an additional $5,000 that TC Energy donated for a total of $6,000.

During the meeting Superintendent Scoville noted that the fiber project is now complete and that the staff is now working on the learning plan to meeting the objectives of the governor’s order. He said a special board meeting may be needed to approve a food service RFP [Request for Proposal] and for the learning plan.



During Communication and Public Comment on the agenda, AD Mike Groulx noted that the Bowling team was State Runners Up; Yarger said the BOE may need to adjust graduation credit requirement for seniors in the 2020 class.



Finally, the BOE approved monthly operational invoices totaling $5,439,313.93.

