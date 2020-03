Farwell Snowfest Court Revealed

March 9, 2020

Farwell’s 2020 High School Snowfest Court includes Senior Representatives Aleia Allbee and Conner Yule, Barbie Judd & Jorden Edwards, and Mia Fetzer ad Nick O’Brien; Junior Representatives are Jazzmine Warner and Brenden Green; Sophomore Representatives are Olivia Brown and Matt Parker; Freshmen Representatives on the Snowfest Court are Raini Sponseller & Rylee Carncross.

