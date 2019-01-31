Lipovsky recognized

January 31, 2019

Karen Lipovsky, outgoing County Commissioner, was honored on Tuesday evening, December 18, 2018 as she provided county wide information to those on hand at the monthly Frost Township meeting for the last time. She was recognized for her 20 plus years of service to Clare County and Frost Township. On hand to thank Karen were members of the Frost Township Board, (pictured above), several residents of Frost Township, and Karen’s son and granddaughter. Thank you, Karen, for your work on our behalf.