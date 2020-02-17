Mid Michigan College Coach Suspended For Attempting to Kiss Player

February 17, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Mid Michigan College softball coach, Bob Robinson of Shepherd, has been suspended for allegedly attempting to kiss one of his players multiple times.



Robinson, 43, allegedly tried to kiss one of his softball players January 29th, a Mt. Pleasant Police Report said.



The 19-year-old woman, a player on the softball team, said Robinson had texted her after practice, saying he hit a deer on the way home. Robinson agreed with that statement and with the woman’s claim that he picked her up to go harvest the deer, since she hunted and liked venison.



They agreed that Robinson took her back to her Deming Street Apartment.



After that their versions of the incident were different. The player said Robinson tried to kiss her “two or three times” before she hit him in the chest and escaped from the truck. He said he gave her a hug. “I never should have hugged her,” he said in the report. Later he said he kissed her on the cheek, but not the mouth, and claimed that she tried to kiss him.



MMC spokesperson Jessie Gordon said, “As soon as the College learned of the allegations, the coach was placed on paid leave pending conclusion of investigations.”



The investigation has been forwarded to Isabella County Prosecutor Dave Barberi.

