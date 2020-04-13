Mid Michigan College Recognizes Volunteers Who Have Helped During Crisis

April 13, 2020

Mid Michigan College is eager to recognize the many alumni, employees, and friends of the College who are going above and beyond by giving back to their communities during this challenging time.



“All of us at Mid Michigan College are proud of all the difference makers and community heroes that are part of the Mid Michigan College family,” said Scott Mertes, Vice President of Community Outreach & Advancement.

Here are just a few stories we’ve gathered…



Mid graduates Patrick and Daina Barz (Gladwin) recently donated over 80 handmade masks (made in a single night!) to the Gladwin County Council on Aging. Bonnie Klein, Becky Mansfield, and others have also donated handmade masks. The masks will be used by Council on Aging in-home care workers and meal delivery drivers, as well as Gladwin City County Transit drivers.



Jan Noteboom, Gladwin resident and Allied Health Coordinator and Medical Assistant Program Director at Mid, recently provided a lunch prepared by the Peppermill restaurant to the Gladwin EMS team. My son Zach is a Paramedic for MidMichigan Health Gladwin EMS and I just wanted to let them all know how much we appreciate all they do!



“From the crew at EMS, thank you Jan Noteboom and thanks to the Peppermill for the great food! We sure are thankful for the community support we receive!” – Mark Sommers



Clare County Transit (CCTC) is now offering free grocery pick up and porch delivery for senior passengers and those with risk factors associated with COVID-19. Currently Steve’s Country Market in Harrison and Carrow’s Supermarket in Farwell are participating. Other stores are working on a system and CCTC is able to work with any stores that may want to start this service for their shoppers.



The College recently provided MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare staff with a personal pizza lunch.



“A great big thank you to Mid Michgian College! Pour healthcare workers enjoyed the personal pizzas! We are blessed and grateful for our community. Together we will prevail!” – Wendy Bicknell



In Harrison, Bob’s Party Store is giving back by providing select food items free of charge; Gamble’s Concrete donated 100 masks to healthcare organizations; and the Harrison Chamber of Commerce and Harrison Rotary Club have placed Harrison Hornet signs in the yards of healthcare staff, grocery store workers, and first responders to show their thanks.

Mid’s Health Sciences Programs have delivered all gloves and masks to local first-responders at MMR , and the beds from the College’s simulation labs will soon be delivered to MidMichigan Health in Gladwin along with a few remaining supplies.



The College has offered facility space to both FEMA and the Regional Hospital Coalition, and Mid’s Health Sciences faculty are actively volunteering in local medical centers.



Everyone is encouraged to share more inspiring stories with using the hashtag #midheroes or at midmich.edu/share.

