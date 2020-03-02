RESD Students of Month Named

The Clare-Gladwin Regional Education Service District’s Career & Technical Education program has announced its Students of the Month for January.

CTE administration and staff congratulate these students, who were selected by teachers for positive performances in their respective CTE classes:

Walter Worthing of Harrison (Advanced Manufacturing); Morgan Welsh of Beaverton and Krista Dennis of Farwell (Agricultural Science); Preston Gross of Clare and Robert Dinkens of Gladwin (Automotive Technology); Adam Vanbuskirk of Farwell and Chase Kukuk of Gladwin (Construction Trades); Chloe Bundon of Clare and Nate Ficek of Beaverton (Criminal Justice); Madison Dice of Beaverton and Carla Smith of Harrison (Culinary Arts); Brandon Hipkins of Beaverton and Christopher Melnyk of Harrison (Digital Media); Elijah Hayes of Beaverton and Jennifer Slack of Harrison (Education Occupations); Raegan Ward of Beaverton and Abigail Myshock of Harrison (Health Occupations); and Xander Johnston of Gladwin and Coleton Brand of Harrison (Welding Technology).

