The Puppet Master presented by Clare High School Drama

The Clare High School Drama II students are proud to presents their social issue play, “The Puppet Master” by Dwayne Jeffery. The play has two casts; the “Green Cast” will perform at 7:00pm and the “White Cast” will perform at 8:00pm on Monday, May 15, 2017 in the high school drama room. Admission is free.

In this production, a popular high school senior is the puppet master, a scheming gossiper who creates rumors to entertain herself and get revenge. Told through the eyes of twelve, typical high school students, we see the life altering impact gossip has on their lives. Four separate rumors are spread, each with powerful and everlasting consequences. This realistic drama mixes humor with the dark reality that life isn›t always fair and justice is not always served.

Please be aware that the material presented is for mature audiences. If you have any questions, please contact Terri Beatty at 989-386-7789. We hope to see you there.