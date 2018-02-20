Schools closed all around Clare County, flooding predicted for area

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Up to two inches of rain Monday night and Tuesday morning closed more than 40 schools north, east and south of Clare County Tuesday, although Clare, Farwell and Harrison Schools remained open, students from Harrison who could not make it in due to road conditions will be excused for the day.

Mt. Pleasant Schools listed a two hour delay, as did several others.

Heavy rains Monday night and Tuesday morning with more predicted caused flooding and rising rivers across the area.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said Tuesday morning, “Occasional heavy rain is forecasted into Tuesday Night. There could even be some thunderstorms. The flooding risk will increase during this time, especially near rivers. Near record warmth is forecasted for Tuesday.”

Temperatures were expected to climb into the mid-to-high 50s Tuesday, with the rain ending Wednesday morning.

They issued a flood warning for Clare, Isabella, Osceola, Mecosta, Montcalm, Muskegon, Gratiot, Newaygo and Oceana Counties in central and western Michigan.

Flooding was predicted for Clare, Mt. Pleasant, Muskegon, Big Rapids, Alma, Greenville,

Ithaca, Hart, Newaygo, Evart, Stanton, White Cloud, Shelby, Muskegon Heights, St. Louis, Fremont, Roosevelt Park, North Muskegon, Whitehall and Reed City.

Temperature ranges for the rest of the week and the weekend ranged from 30 to 40 degrees during the day and 20s at night with more rain and some snow showers expected throughout the weekend.