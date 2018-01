Schumacher donates $1.2 K to United Way

Schumacher Insurance Agency made a recent generous donation to a very thankful United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties. Steve Carland from Schumacher Insurance Agency stopped by the office in Clare Dec. 14 to donate $1,200 to the Clare and Gladwin Counties campaign! Pictured with Steve is United Way of Clare and Gladwin Counties Executive Director Jennifer Long.