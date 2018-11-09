Schunk elected VP of National FFA

November 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Adrian Schunk, a sophomore and communications major at Michigan State University, was just elected eastern region vice president of the National FFA Officer Team at the 91st National FFA Convention and Expo.

Each year at the National FFA Convention & Expo, six students are elected by delegates to represent the organization as national officers. Delegates elect a

president, secretary, and vice presidents representing the central, southern, eastern, and western regions of the country.

Students from Michigan, California, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Alabama and Oregon were elected by delegates throughout the United States to serve on the 2018-19 National FFA Officer team.

The new FFA officers also include President Luke O’Leary of California, Secretary Layni LeBlanc of Louisiana, Western Region Vice President Shea Booster of Oregon, Southern Region Vice-President Jordan Stowe of Alabama, and Central Region Vice-President Ridge Hughbanks of Oklahoma.

Adrian is the daughter of Jeff and Deb Schunk of Mason and the granddaughter of Ron and Darlene Schunk of Clare and the late Don and Carol Fernelius of Clare.

A member of Future Farmers of America throughout her high school years, Adrian has served the FFA as the chapter president at Mason and was president of the State FFA in 2016-17, her aunt Diane Schunk-Kolka said in a phone interview Wednesday.

She was one of 40 who sought a national office with the FFA and one of 20 finalists before being elected by National FFA delegates.

In an interview following her election, she said, “I am feeling unbelievable gratitude and thankfulness. It’s hard to describe how you feel when you are given the opportunity to serve the 660,000 members of the FFA organization.”

The office is a year-long commitment. Adrian will finish her semester in about two weeks. Then she will take the year off as an extension of her college education to serve the FFA.

She will have a busy year ahead of her and will fly all over the United States representing the FFA. Some of her duties will include a January trip to Japan with the other officers where they will assist with the program there and teach about the U.S. FFA program. Another part of her office will be to help plan and conduct the 2019 National convention in Minneapolis MN in 2019.

Schunk-Kolka said, “The whole family is very proud of Adrian’s accomplishments.”