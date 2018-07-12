Scouts earn biking merit badge

Just recently the scouts of Troop 620 did their biking merit badge on the Pere Marquette Rail Trail. Before the trip, on Sunday, June 3 Ray’s Bike Shop came and inspected their bikes and they did a ten mile run, They began their trip at the Moose Lodge off highway 115 on Thursday, June 7, and finished on Sunday, June 10. They rode a total of 150 miles. On Thursday they rode 25 miles, on Friday they rode 30 miles, on Saturday they rode another 25, and on Sunday they rode a fifty mile back to Clare’s Dairy Phil for some ice cream. Two days later they did the ten mile to finish the merit badge.