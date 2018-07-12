Scouts earn biking merit badge

July 12, 2018
Just recently the scouts of Troop 620 did their biking merit badge on the Pere Marquette Rail Trail. Before the trip, on Sunday, June 3 Ray’s Bike Shop came and inspected their bikes and they did a ten mile run, They began their trip at the Moose Lodge off highway 115 on Thursday, June 7, and finished on Sunday, June 10. They rode a total of 150 miles. On Thursday they rode 25 miles, on Friday they rode 30 miles, on Saturday they rode another 25, and on Sunday they rode a fifty mile back to Clare’s Dairy Phil for some ice cream. Two days later they did the ten mile to finish the merit badge.
