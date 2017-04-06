Seiter briefs Farwell BOE on bills brewing in Lansing

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

During a fairly brief Board of Education meeting Monday evening, Farwell Superintendent Carl Seiter briefed the board of coming House Bills and the proposals for State Aid next year.

House Bill 4314 is legislation stipulating that all ISD board should be popularly elected by 2019. Supporters of the bill claim that popular elections would provide more accountability to taxpayers.

House Bills 4315 and 43 16 passed 79-29 and 69-13. They would combine the foreign language and arts credits and allow students to choose from a list of “21st century skills” to fulfill the three credits.

Currently, as part of the requirements for a high school diploma, students must complete at least one credit in the visual, performing, or applied arts and at least two credits in a language other than English Instead, HB 4316 would replace those two requirements, comprising three credits, with three credits of “21st century skills,” and HB 4315 would state that the 21st century skills requirement could be met by completing any combination of three credits of the following:

• A grade-appropriate language other than English any time between kindergarten and 12th grade, or coursework or other learning experiences that are substantially equivalent to credits in a language other than English, based on Michigan Department of Education (MDE) guidelines;

• Visual, performing, or applied arts, as defined by the MDE;

• Computer science or computer coding, or a combination of the two; or · An MDE-approved formal career and technical education program.

Seiter said CTE courses through Mid Michigan Community College would qualify for the credits. House Bill 4317, which passed 61-47, would allow students to fill the health education requirement with at least 30 hours of qualifying training provided by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

House Bill 4318 would allow students to take statistics instead of Algebra II. That passed 91-17.

The bills now go to the Senate for approval. Seiter also highlighted School Aid Budget proposals that have been released by Governor Snyder, the House and the Senate.

The Governor proposed a basic foundation allowance of $8,279, a $50 increase with the minimum foundation allowance for 1016-17 of $7,611, a $100 increase using the 2x formula with the range of the increase from $60 to $120.

The House proposal calls for an increase of $100 across the board. With the same basic and minimum foundation allowance figures. The Senate concurs with the Governor and adds $100 million to be distributed using the 2X formula. The basic foundation allowance would be $8,367, an increase of $88 and the minimum foundation allowance for this year will be $7,687, an increase of $176 using the 2x formula.

The Governor’s proposal establishes an 80 percent limit on foundation allowance for a school of excellence that is a cyber-school. His proposal also increases funding for At-Risk Pupil Support by $150 million and expands the number of eligible students, an estimated increase of $105 per at-risk pupil.

The House proposes increasing At-Risk funding by $129 million and the Senate proposes an at-risk increase of $100 million with a hold harmless allocation to any district receiving less than $8,229 combined state and local funding for 2016-17 with the same per pupil allocation in 2017-18 for all “economically disadvantaged” students. All districts would receive an equal allocation per economically disadvantaged student (to a limit of $41 million statewide).

Seiter also outlined changes in federal funding by the Trump plan. “It calls for the elimination of Title IIA funds, a loss of $125,000 a year that is used for teacher development and of which 50 percent can be used for Title I funding, and elimination of 21st Century Learning funds (SPARKS Grant) funding.

He said the proposal calls for a $9.2 billion cut from education. “It appears there’s going to be big changes at the federal level,” he added. Other business at the meeting was brief.

Seiter said a power surge in the Jamie Center “fried major components” in two boilers and both mother boards will have to be replaced Tuesday. He said the cost of repairs was estimated between $20,000 and $30,000. He said the repairs would be turned into the insurance agency.

An early graduation request was approved and there was discussion on budget amendments that will be voted on at the next meeting. Changes include a decrease in revenue funds to appropriate and an increase in expenditures leaving a $741,383 fund balance at the end of June.

Seiter also discussed the possibility outlined by Wolgast, who worked with the district on the last bond issue, of asking voters to extend the bond for needed renovations to the district buildings. He said he would share more information with the board later.