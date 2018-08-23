Seiter Lumber celebrates 80 years in business

Seiter Bros. Lumber is in the midst of celebrating their 80th anniversary.

David and Laurenee Seiter were active contractors around the Clare area and on March 18th, 1938, they opened up Seiter Brothers Lumber. Laurenee continued the construction end of the business, while David managed the lumberyard at their site on Fourth Street in the City of Clare.

In a terribly tragic fire in January, 1959, the Seiter Brothers Business Building and Lumberyard were completely burned to the ground. Undaunted by the disaster, the brothers decided it was time for a move and expansion. They moved to their property at 420 West Fifth Street. This 1,500 square foot office and showroom flourished and in 1981 they elected to expand again, to a 7,500 square foot storage building on the property, transforming it into a larger showroom and bigger offices.

Son of Laurenee, Robert,(Bob), operated Seiter Lumber from 1975-2013. Bob turned over the reigns to his son Randy. Bob’s sons Rick and Randy worked in different capacities for years, eventually Rick moved on to different ambitions and Randy continued to perpetuate the company.

Today, it’s still steady Randy who owns and operates Seiter Brothers Lumber. Randy’s son Ryan, can answer almost any question and is extremely handy. It’s Randy and Ryan who help carry the torch that was first lifted by Randy’s Grandfather Laurenee over 80 years ago.