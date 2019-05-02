Senate approves more snow days

May 2, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

With only five or six weeks left in the school year, Michigan House bill 4206 was “tweaked” and passed unanimously by the Michigan Senate Tuesday.

The bill would forgive an additional four snow days for school districts between January 20th and February 1st, the time period of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s State of Emergency declaration due to record low temperatures and heavy snowfall.



The State allows up to six days of school to be canceled for emergencies and many schools are eligible for a waiver for an additional three days, including many northern Michigan schools who were hard hit by storms this winter.



Most schools in this area will be having classes scheduled as late as June 21st because of inclement winter weather.



But the additional four days, approved Tuesday still may not happen because of a disagreement over an amendment to the bill.



Although the Senate approved the legislation, Senate Democrats would not give the bill immediate effect, stalling its implementation; the first time in many years that the Democrats have used a procedural move to stall the implementation of a bill.



Senate Democrats made the move reportedly because an amendment to the House bill said that non-teaching employees would get paid for snow days. The amendment was defeated by Senate Republicans. Without immediate effect the bill won’t provide any relief for this year, and because the bill is only effective for this year, it wouldn’t apply to the next school year.



Now the bill returns to the Michigan House and unless the House lawmakers pass the Senate version of the bill, which may still happen this week, negotiations will continue until a decision is made.

