Seven injured when car hits Amish buggy

Seven members of an Amish family were injured when the buggy they were in was hit by a 1997 Dodge Dakota Pickup Thursday morning.

The accident happened on the intersection of Rolland and Blanchard Roads in Isabella County’s Rolland Township.

A release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said the Amish Buggy had been struck by an eastbound Dodge Dakota pickup driven by Joshua Houghton, 26, of Blanchard.

Factors in the accident, which happened at 8:05 a.m., included driving into the sun rising in the west, a frosted-over windshield and a hilly area, Main said.

When deputies arrived on the scene they found five adults and two children under the age of three who had been in the buggy, which was completely destroyed in the collision.

All seven members of the Amish family were transported by Mobile Medical Response to the hospital. Main said a helicopter was dispatched to the scene but refused by the Amish family members.

The status of the victims was unknown but Sheriff Main said their injuries “did not appear to be life threatening. He said there were “possible internal injuries and external fractures.

The horse pulling the buggy was also injured and was taken to Dr. Pol’s veterinarian’s office for a possible leg and/or foot injury.

Isabella deputies were assisted at the scene by the Millbrook Rolland Township Fire Department, Fremont Township Fire Department, Deerfield Township Fire Department, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, Aeromed from Grand Rapids and the Michigan State Police.

Main said the accident is still under investigation.