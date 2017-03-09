Several honored at awards ceremony

Recently Mid Michigan Community Action (Mid Michigan) hosted its 50th annual awards celebration. More than 200 guests, including elected officials, individuals representing local businesses and organizations and Mid Michigan staff, gathered together to commend volunteer, customer and partner achievements in 2016 as well as celebrate five decades of Mid Michigan’s service to the local communities.

“To see our hard work result in significant life improvements for so many people is an incredibly rewarding experience,” said Jill Sutton, executive director of Mid Michigan. “That spirit is at the core of this year’s event. As we mark 50 years of helping people and changing lives, we honor customers who are now thriving, volunteers who gave so much of themselves, and community partners who have helped expand our reach.”

At the awards celebration, Sutton accepted the Certificate of Congressional Recognition presented by a representative from Senator Debbie Stabenow’s office on behalf of Mid Michigan for 50 years of the agency providing assistance and guidance to individuals and families throughout mid-Michigan.

Mid Michigan customers, volunteers and partners were also recognized at the awards celebration. Ruth Johnson from Gladwin County, Harry McDonough from Osceola County and Neil and Tiffany Harry from Midland County were all recognized for reaching or surpassing their goals

toward self-sufficiency with family achievement awards.

Volunteer award winners were Ron Cooper of Clare County for his dedication to the commodity food programs, Blake Beatty of Clare County for keeping Mid Michigan’s grounds and preschool classrooms looking fresh and clean, and Amanda Merrill of Midland County for her work advocating for young children and their families through her involvement in many committees and boards.

“Receiving a valuable volunteer award from Mid Michigan was a proud moment for me,” said Amanda Merrill “It is an amazing organization and I am thankful for the opportunity to advocate for a cause I believe so deeply in through the agency.”

Throughout 2016, the agency received more than 47,000 hours of volunteer time from individuals across Midland, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Mecosta and Osceola counties.

Local individuals and organizations were also acknowledged for the support, resources and connections they provide with valuable partner awards. The awards recognized Clare County Emergency Manager Jerry Becker and Clare police officer Brian David for their commitment to providing safety education and planning to staff at multiple Mid Michigan locations in Clare County, New Dawn Shelter in Gladwin County for uniting with the agency to provide homeless customers with housing assistance and case management, and the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club of Central Michigan for helping brighten the holiday season for local families with their donations of diapers, bedding, school supplies and food.