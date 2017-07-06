Shamrock Lake future up in air

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

As part of the Acting City Manager’s report at Monday’s meeting, Steve Kingsbury reported that Shamrock Lake property owners will meet July 27 at the Shamrock Lake Pavilion to discuss the future of the lake.

Kingsbury reported, “As the City Commission is aware, we have worked with the Lake Shamrock lakefront property owners and the Board that governs its care and use for many, many years with the objective of developing a fiscally feasible, practical and effective way to restore the lake to its original depth and condition.”

He said, “Since the very significant rain event in September 1986 when a tremendous amount of sediment from the Tobacco River was ‘washed’ into Lake Shamrock the sediment level in the lake has accelerated and now the lake’s usefulness is very limited and its very existence is threatened.”

He continued, reminding the Commission that last year a solution to the problem was put to lakefront property owners for a vote which was narrowly defeated. “Since then,” he said, “…several lakefront property owners have become energized with the expressed desire to address and solve the sediment buildup problems and restore the lake to its original, desired and fully useful condition.”

He included a letter from lake property owner and Lake Board member Dave Coker which read in part, “We are at a divide and need to come to a consensus on the future of Lake Shamrock. To dredge, develop into a golf course, or to just continue to push it off for another 30 years and watch our property values and the health of the lake go downhill even farther.”

In the letter, Coker asked property owners to attend a cookout and meeting at the pavilion on the 27th at 6 p.m. He said the plan was to choose five property owners to represent the lake owners association, who will become the primary voice to the official Lake Board; and to discuss the future of the lake.

Other than the Manager’s report, business went quickly at the 30 minute meeting Monday.

After a Public Hearing, the Commission approved an amendment to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement Grant (ICE Grant) for $509,039 which since bids have in lower than anticipated would allow an expansion of the project if the original grant is amended.

The grant will fund the Ann Arbor Trail replacement of an existing four inch water main with an 8 inch main; install four additional fire hydrants; three water main valves; completely reconstruct three city blocks of roadway; install 3,400 linear feet of new curbing and 250 square feet of sidewalk.

Because of the more than $200,000 lower bids for the project with the remaining funds the City will be allowed to extend the new 8 inch water main, the roadway, curbing and sidewalk for an additional two blocks to Woodlawn Avenue for a total of five blocks. The City share of the project is $101,319.34.

Other business at the brief meeting included:

*Approval of the bid of $9,400 from H2) Towers, LLC to power wash the City’s south water tower.

*Approval of an amendment to the Cherry Grove Cemetery Rules and Regulations for the interment of cremated remains in the new columbarium burial niches.

*Approved the payment of bills totaling $61,017.86.

*Heard a report from Treasurer Steve Kingsbury that the summer tax roll for the City totals $2,876,689.92