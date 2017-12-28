Shamrock Lake residents petition to stop dredging

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Shamrock Lake Resident Joseph Valenti says he has enough signatures on a petition to stop the proposed dredging at Shamrock Lake.

“This is a public lake he said. It should not be the responsibility of the residents to pay for this. It should be a ballot proposal for the whole city.”

Valenti was at the Clare City Meeting December 4th, had asked the Commission about the process to present a petition against the dredging.

At that meeting Tony Groves of Progressive Engineering gave a power point presentation on the buildup of silt in the lake and a Formal Feasibility Study on ways to address the problem that was completed last year.

Groves presented three alternatives at the December 4th meeting to address the problem.

Groves said that the west end of the lake is about one-third filled in with silt. “The river flows into the lake bringing sediments,” he said, adding that the massive flooding in 1986 compounded the problem. “The volume of water in the lake has decreased by about 25 percent,” he said, saying about 125,500 cubic yards would need to be removed to bring the lake back to 1964 levels.

The least expensive alternative estimated at $1.2 million, calls for mechanical dredging and trucking the material to a disposal site (a portion of the Clare Municipal Airport was suggested). Alternative 3 would cost $1,241,250 or $12,400 per property owner. Over five years, the annual cost per property owner would be $2,692 while over a ten year period the annual cost would drop to $1,493.

Lake Shamrock Property Owners Board Member Dave Coker said last month, “Shamrock Lake has become unusable by the residents around the lake and the city as a whole. The dredging of Shamrock will restore the sandy bottom and the public beach. Shamrock is a huge asset to our community and many people in Clare are excited to see the dredging process that so many have worked towards for 30 years to finally be moving forward. We all look forward to swimming, fishing, boating, and so many more water activities coming back on Clare’s beautiful Shamrock Lake.”

At the first December meeting, the Commission approved the necessity of the project.

“It’s ridiculous,” Valenti said in a Thursday phone interview. “I don’t think the state would even issue a permit for this plan. We have had estimates of $4 million to do a proper dredging.”

He said that the alternative plan calls for the purchase of dump trucks, a raft with a backhoe to dredge the silt, and trucking the silt to the airport. “It would take five years. They want to use city workers for the dredging. They know nothing about dredging.”

He added that the petition circulated by the Lake Shamrock Association Board claims they had 41 signatures of residents around the lake in support of the dredging and 30 against it. “It was underhanded,” he said. ‘Only one person counted those signatures. We already have 46 signatures of lake residents who are against the dredging and we are expecting more coming from out-of-town lake property owners,” he said.

Valenti said he would be presenting the petition to the City Manager on Thursday and asking him to present it to the Mayor, who is on the Lake Shamrock Board, in hopes that the dredging can be stopped.

He said if that doesn’t stop the dredging project, they would file a lawsuit to stop it. “We already have the funds for it, but I hope it isn’t necessary,” he said.