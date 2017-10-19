Sheriff warns residents of area robbery scam

By Pat Maurer

The Clare County Sheriff’s Department has a Facebook post warning area resdients of a scam and thefts happening in northern Isabella County recently.

Reports have been made that people posing as a door-to-door salesmen have been going to rural homes and being invited inside to demonstrate their products. The warning said that one of the “salesmen,” inside the home, will use an excuse, saying they need to leave for a short time but will return. That person leaves in the vehicle.

Meanwhile a third person is outside the residence going through sheds and pole barns and stealing items while the resident is busy with the sales demonstration.

The driver returns later after picking up the third member of the group, who was stealing the items, picks up the person giving the demonstration and leaves again.

The Sheriff is urging citizens to be extremely cautious if door-to-door salespeople come to their home, and use caution before allowing them into the home.