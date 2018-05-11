Shimmons named Hero in Education

May 11, 2018

Students, parents and teachers past and present at Farwell High School have known for years that Paul Shimmons is a hero in education; now the title is official.

Shimmons, who has taught Band at FHS for 22 years, was honored last month by Saginaw Valley State University College of Education as one of six recipients of its “Heroes in Education” award. More than 70 nominations were submitted, an impressive number that reflects an overall appreciation for educators everywhere who go about their work with passion and commitment.

In nominating Shimmons, FHS Principal Dee Yarger applauded his commitments of time, talent and loyalty that almost always exceed the normal school day.



“Mr. Shimmons has led our Farwell High School band program to levels of success that most schools do not reach,” Yarger said. “He works with students in and out of the classroom, all hours of the day and all days of the week with concerts, parades, field trips, marching band competitions, band camp, etc. The number of hours in a week and days of the year Mr. Shimmons dedicates to his students and the band program are immeasurable.”

Yarger also noted that Shimmons models for his students loyalty to community, patriotism and giving back, as well as the importance of excellence in academics.

“Mr. Shimmons is a tremendous role model,” Yarger said, “and takes advocating for students and the community to the next level by demonstrating excellence and enthusiasm while also showing innovation and an open-mindedness to embrace change for the success of the individual students, the band program, the school and the community as a whole.”

Shimmons was recognized at a gathering April 19th at SVSU. Recipients receive an engraved award to commemorate the recognition, along with a generous monetary award for their schools from Tony and Joni Thomson of the Thomson Agency, representing Meemic Insurance.