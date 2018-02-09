Shop at Fair’s total loss

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The maintenance shop at Fair’s Salvage was called a ‘total loss” by Clare Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Sam Eberhart.

The fire call came in around 11 a.m. February 1st, Eberhart said. “It was called in after Fair’s employees discovered the building was on fire.” He said the building was “fully engulfed” by the time the fire department arrived on the scene.

Those guys at Fair’s were a big help to us,” Eberhart added. He said the business continued in operation despite the fire.

He said firefighters were on the scene for about three hours before the blaze was contained. “We contained it to the [maintenance] building he said and worked to protect other nearby structures.” The damage was confined to the maintenance building he said. “There was no other damage.”

Clare firefighters were assisted at the scene by Surrey Township Fire Department and Isabella North East Fire Department. Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service was also at the scene.

There were no injuries.

Eberhart said the cause of the fire is “unknown.” He said there were no vehicles inside, just tools and stored fuel and oil used for maintenance of the business vehicles.