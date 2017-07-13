Sidewalk Sales coming up

It’s summer in downtown Clare which means tables, chairs, sidewalk sales and signs beckon pedestrians to shop and sit awhile along McEwan Street and the side streets. For two days, shoppers can find extra special bargains as downtown Clare welcomes visitors with Summer Sidewalk Sale Days, running Friday July 21 and Saturday July 22.

Over eighty percent of the downtown shops are offering discounted merchandise and sales are held rain or shine. Whatever your taste— one-of-a-kind boutiques, small independently-owned businesses and restaurants or well-known franchises, the downtown has something for everyone. Plan to spend the day with an itinerary that includes visits to the city’s cultural amenities, including Art Alley, an exhibit of outdoor art. There is ample parking on the side streets and in the city owned lots.

The 11th Annual Michigan Old US 27 Motor Tour is returning again to Clare on Thursday, August 25 when downtown McEwan comes alive with 250+ classic cars for the cruise-in from 6:00pm – 9:00pm. The cars and drivers will be spending the night in the area. With many shopping destinations and more than 29 eateries close by, 20 of which are downtown, Clare promises to provide a memorable experience for car enthusiasts and the causal looker as well. The cars will leave Friday morning at 10:30am to arrive for the downtown Harrison Street Car Fair from 11:00am -3:00pm before spending the night in Grayling.

The Wine Walk 4.0, The Tapas Trail will be back on Saturday, August 27, 2017

from 4:00- 8:00pm. Tickets available soon for the wine, beer and hard cider event. Shop, explore, be inspired.

The Wine Walk 4.0 is a festive event that celebrates the end of the summer season in downtown Clare! It is a full day of shopping and sunshine including: dazzling examples of local artistic talent, ongoing store discounts, samples of beer, hard cider and wine, great conversation, and fascinating historic sites. Most sites are within easy walking distance around downtown. There will be a fun mixture of shopping and eating for you to explore!

Visitors can purchase unique items at many downtown Clare sites. Visitors will also be able to hear live musical performances and can enjoy delicious food at numerous downtown Clare restaurants.

The event has a small fee for the beer, cider and wine sample glasses and is open to the public. It is held rain or shine.