Sigmund Rostek, D.O.

Dr. Sigmund Rostek, age 92, passed away on October 27, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born June 26, 1924 in Jersey City, New Jersey. He attended Dickenson High School and then joined the US Army where he served in the medical detachment of the 350 the infantry 88 division in Italy. He was honorably discharged in January 1946. The only one in his family to attend college, Sig attended classes in Europe, thanks to the GI bill, and then graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit with a BS in chemistry. There he met and married Barbara Ann Haydu who was also a student.

Inspired by his army experience and his med tech. training at Walter Reed Medical Center, he moved to Des Moines, Iowa so he could attend medical school at what is now known as the Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine. They had their first child, Robert and returned to Michigan for Internship at Mt. Clemens General Hospital.

After practicing family medicine for a few years in Mt. Clemens and Concord, Michigan and two more children, Barry and Jeanee, he returned to Mt. Clemens General for a residency in Radiology. He then moved with his family up to Clare, Michigan and was the sole radiologist at Clare Hospital for the next 15 years. In Clare he learned to pilot small aircraft, was a Rotarian and was an Army reservist serving as a Major in the medical corps until retirement.

In 1986, he retired to Jacksonville Beach, Florida. A life long learner, volunteer and teacher, Sig helped coach his kids sports teams when they were young and was the HS football team doctor. He taught in the EMT program in the local community college. After retirement he volunteered at local university music and theater presentations. Never afraid to try something new, Sig was the oldest volunteer deck hand on a sail boat excursion to the Caribbean.

He traveled extensively around the world with friends and often with “Elder Hostel” programs. A prolific oil painter, he lived a year in France in Aix en Provence where he attended art school, and a few years later spent another year at an art school on the Greek island of Samos. He was an avid tennis player and bridge player. He consistently beat his children at tennis and ping-pong well into his eighties. He taught painting and bridge at several senior centers until the last years of his life.

Sig is survived by his wife Barbara and daughter Jenny in Clare, Mi., his son Robert in Jacksonville, Fla., and son Barry Rostek, D.O. and daughter in law, Valerie, of San Francisco and grand children Julian, Emily and Hayley. Private services were held by the family