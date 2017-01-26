Signs prohibiting heavy trucks go up in Grant Twp.

After nearly two years of discussion on protecting Grant Township’s paved roads from damage by heavy trucks and steel wheels, signs prohibiting travel by vehicles that could cause extensive damage have been installed to enforce their new ordinances against them.

In September, the Township board approved unanimously three new ordinances aimed at saving their roads.

With enactment of the ordinances, which took effect 30 days after their publication and with the delayed installation of signs posted before intersection with the roads that happened just this week, commercial trucks weighing 12,000 pounds or more are now prohibited on certain roads in Grant Township.

Township Supervisor Dan Dysinger said, “After about 2 years of discussions and study the Truck Route and Steel Wheel signs are installed. In consideration of more than a million dollars that the Township and Road Commission have invested recently in road improvements for Grant, this helps put some ‘insurance’ in place. While there are many exceptions, the restrictions hopefully will cause repetitive heavy commercial truck traffic to use roadways more suitable and better constructed to handle the loads.”

He continued, “We also have instituted a restriction on steel wheels and lugs; that Ordinance is patterned after a long standing state law. Many older drivers remember studded snow tires, which were outlawed in the early 70”s. That is where ‘no steel on roads’ comes from. The NO STEEL WHEELS signs have been installed at each roadway intersection that leads into Grant Township.”

Dysinger said, “While no restriction exists for horseshoes, the steel wheels part is enforceable. Steel wheels and those with lugs are very damaging to paved surfaces.”



The Township board approved three ordinances: one limiting the roads they can use and another one prohibiting steel wheels and lugs on any public road or highway in the Township and a third, a Civil Infraction Ordinance, which outlines the enforcement of the other two ordinances.

Roads that are Prohibited Truck Routes in the Township will include:

*Grant Road from Ann Arbor Trail to Dover Road;

*Eberhart Avenue from Colonville Road to Clarabella;

*Grant Avenue from M-115 to Clarabella;

*Maple Road/Beaver road from Harrison Avenue to M-115;

*Harrison Avenue from Maple Road to Washington Road;

*Washington Road from Harrison Avenue to M-115;

*Harrison Avenue from Kapplinger to M-115;

*Harrison Avenue from Surrey Road to Pike Road;

*Dover Road from South Clare Avenue to Eberhart Road;

*Surrey Road from South Clare Avenue to Cornwell Avenue;

*Elm Road from Grant Road to Bass Lake Avenue;

*Rock Road from Grant Road to Bass Lake Avenue;

*Washington Road from Eberhart to Cornwell Avenue;

*Beaverton Road/Kapplinger Road from Pebble Creek to Grant Road.

The new restrictions do not apply to agricultural (farm) equipment, travel by heavy trucks or semi tractors to or from a base location on a restricted road or Amish travel.

“Regulation such as this comes with a price tag, Dysinger said. “Aside from time spent at the Township level, engineering costs and sign installation exceeds $20,000. The Civil Infractions fines are steep, but it’s anticipated that compliance will be observed with our hope for few citations. The Township Board is hopeful this helps to protect our local taxpayer investments.”

Dysinger added, “Surprisingly, no other communities in our immediate area have resorted to these restrictions. Many Townships and Municipal Communities in scattered areas have truck route rules, but no steel wheel restrictions. It could be anticipated that as local governments are being pressed to provide more and more funding for streets and roads this will be a step to help preserve them.”