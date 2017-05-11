Six arrested at Scott Lk. home

When Clare County Sheriff’s Department Deputies went to North Scott Drive in Farwell to serve a warrant on 26-year-old Brooklyn Milliken, they ended up arresting five more people in the residence one on several other warrants and on drug related charges.

When deputies arrived and made contact with Milliken, they found several other “subjects.” One was Kerry Eckler, 33, who had several outstanding warrants for his arrest. They also found individual packages of Methamphetamine, and prescription medicing that was not prescribed to Eckler.

Four others at the residence were also arrested including Desarae Milliken, 24, for possession of meth; William Jones, 28, who had an outstanding warrant against him in Clare County; Heather Wright, 30, who had several outstanding warrants, deputies said; and Barbara Wright, who was arrested for a probation violation.

All six arrested were taken to the Clare County Jail. They were arraigned in 80th District Court by Magistrate Worpell on Wednesday, May 10.

Brooklyn Leigh Milliken was charged with Maintaining a Drug House and Possession of Meth (2nd Offense Notice) and her bond was set at $35,000.

Kerry Joseph Eckler was charged with Possession of Meth (2nd Offense) and Possession of Analogs (2nd Offense) and his bond was set at $35,000.

Desarae Dakota Milliken was charged with Maintaining a Drug House and her bond was set at $35,000.

Barbara Sue Wright was charged with Maintaining a Drug House and Use of Meth and her bond was set at $20,000.

William Edward Jones Jr. was charged with Maintaining a Drug House and his bond was set at $20,000.

Heather Nicole Wright was lodged on her outstanding warrants and faced no new charges for the incident.