Six sentenced, head to prison

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis has released the names and sentences of defendants who have pled guilty or been found guilty over the past three months to drug charges, armed robbery, home invasion and CSC. Five were sentenced this month and one was sentenced in April.

Following is list of those sentenced:

David Matthew Burkhard: On April 3, the Defendant plead guilty to Count 2: Controlled Substance – Operating/Maintaining Laboratory Involving Methamphetamine; Count 4: Controlled Substance – Possession of Methamphetamine; and Count 5: Maintaining a Drug House as a habitual 2nd offender. On May 15, Circuit Court Judge Thomas R. Evans sentenced the Defendant to prison as follows: Count 2: 28 to 360 months; Count 4: 28-180 months; and Count 5: 24-36 months with 133 days credit and time to run concurrent. $130 crime victim rights fee; $500 fines; $500 costs; and $600 court appointed attorney fees were also assessed.

David Paul Beaudoin: On April 17, the Defendant plead no contest to Home Invasion 1st Degree; Unarmed Robbery; Unlawful Imprisonment; and guilty to the habitual 4th offender notification. On May 15, Judge Evans sentenced the Defendant to prison as follows: 19 – 40 years on each count; no credit for any time served; $204 state costs; $60 DNA; $500 fine; $500 court costs; $600 court appointed attorney fee and $2914.68 in restitution. The sentences will run concurrent to one another and concurrent with his current federal sentence.

Arthur Junior Curtiss: On March 17, the Defendant plead no contest to Criminal Sexual Conduct in the 3rd Degree. On May 15, Judge Evans sentenced the Defendant to prison as follows: 20 months to 15 years with credit for 43 days already served. $68 state costs; $500 fine; $500 court costs; and $600 court appointed attorney fees were also assessed.

Martin Albert McGill: On February 3, the Defendant plead guilty to the following charges across four files: Attempt Armed Robbery; Larceny in a Building; Conspiracy to Commit Larceny in a Building; Resist and Obstruct a Police Officer; as a habitual 4th offender. On May 15, Judge Evans sentenced the Defendant to prison as follows: 10 years to 25 years on the Attempt Armed robbery with 213 days credit for time already served; the sentences for the other charges were varied and less than the sentence for the Attempt Armed Robbery. All time is to be served concurrently. The Defendant was also assessed $130 crime victim rights; $68 state costs; $500 costs; $500 fines; $700 court appointed attorney fees; and restitution to the victims is held open.

Douglas Leon Smith: On April 17, the Defendant plead guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine as a habitual 2nd offender. On May 11, Judge Evans sentenced the Defendant to prison as follows: 3 years 11 months to 15 years in prison with credit for 45 days already served. The Defendant was also assessed the following fines and costs: $68 state costs; $130 crime victim rights fee; $500 fine; $500 costs; and $500 court appointed attorney fee.

Timothy Allen Kosmider: On March 17, the Defendant entered a no contest plea to Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree and Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree. The victims of his crimes were minor children known to him. On April 17, he was sentenced by Judge Evans to serve 25 years to 50 years in prison on the CSC 1st and 10 years to 15 years in prison on the CSC 2nd with credit for 154 days already served. Those two sentences will run concurrent with one another. He also ordered the Defendant to pay $60 DNA fee; $136 state costs; $130 crime victim rights fee; $500 in court costs; $500 fine; and $700 in court appointed attorney fees.