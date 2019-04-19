Six-year-old donates to vets instead of accepting birthday gifts

April 19, 2019

Karl Hauser

Director Of Veterans Services

Six-year-old Quentin Thompson of Clare recently asked his friends and family to donate food and other items for needy veterans instead of birthday presents.



“I asked Quentin if he would like to collect items for less fortunate citizens of our community, and he said he would love to help”, according to Quentin’s mother, Sarah Thompson. “Don’t worry, though – Quentin still got a few gifts from his grandparents, aunts and uncle. He was super excited to get lots of stuff to help ‘Army guys’”.



According to Clare County Veterans Services Director Karl Hauser, Quentin brought in almost 100 pounds of food and clothing to the Veterans Services office. His grandfather, Air Force veteran Alan Thompson, accompanied Quentin. The food and clothing will be distributed throughout the year to needy veterans in Clare County.



Quentin is a kindergartner at Clare Elementary School, and he was presented with an Air Force coin for his efforts. Hauser stated the coin is inscribed with the Air Force Core Values: Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence In All We Do, all of which were displayed through Quentin’s generosity.

Share This Post Tweet