Slick roads cause Jeep to crash into semi

February 28, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Ice caused a crash when a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee lost control while passing a semi sending both the driver and passenger of the Jeep to the hospital Sunday evening.

A release from the Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened on M-115 near Silver Lake Drive in Surrey Township. Central Dispatch received the call February 24th around 6 p.m.

Deputies investigating the crash determined that the driver of the Jeep was attempting to pass a semi-truck in the passing lane when he lost control on ice and went under the semi-truck’s trailer. The crash caused heavy damage to the vehicle and injured the driver, a 27-year-old man from Cadillac, and his passenger, a 28-year old woman from Midland.

They were taken to MidMichigan Medical Center-Midland for treatment.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Surrey Township Fire & Rescue, Lincoln Township Fire & Rescue, Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service, the Clare County Road Commission and Mid Michigan Towing.