Slippery roads continue to hamper drivers

February 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Once again slippery roads were the rule as the edge of a winter storm dropped a thin layer of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Mixed precipitation was expected with total accumulations of up to an inch and ice accumulation in some areas. Light freezing rain and/or drizzle was expected during the afternoon.

The National Weather Service cautioned, “Plan on slippery road conditions.”

The Friday through Sunday forecast, according to AccuWeather, predicted highs were for 36,39 and 40 degrees respectively. Next week expect the high 20s to 31 degrees ( on Tuesday with clouds) and for a partly sunny Wednesday), but with low nighttime temperatures in the teens.

March arrives next Friday, but spring is still on hold with temperatures still predicted in the 20s through the 6th of the Month.

The second week of March will bring highs in the 40s for only a couple of days then temps back into the 20s and 30s through the 16th, on Irish Festival week. The prediction for March 16th is sunny with a high of 38 degrees.

After the festival the temperature will climb back into the 40s for the next week and the official start of spring with a boost to 52 degrees predicted for March 25th.