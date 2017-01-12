Snowmobile pro dies in ‘No Bull’ race crash

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Hillman man, Billy-Joe Travis, 30, died last Friday when he fell from his snowmobile during the “No Bull Triple Crown” race series at the Isabella County Fairgrounds.

A release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said Travis was struck by two other snowmobiles when he fell from his machine during a race at the event. The accident happened around 7:53 p.m. at the fair grounds’ race track in Isabella Township.

There were 13 other racers on the track when the accident happened, reportedly on the northeast part of the track – turn number 4. Race officials who witnessed the accident said Travis lost control in the turn and his machine overturned. “Before race officials could place the ‘yellow’ warning flag to slow the other racers, Travis was hit by two other snowmobiles.

Medical officials were there and reached Travis within a minute, the release said, but the Hillman driver had no pulse or respiration. Travis was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but reportedly suffered severe injuries to his head and the left side of his body. Just after midnight his death was announced on the ‘No Bull Triple Crown’ Facebook page.

He was based out of Engadine and drove for a Pro-Enduro snowmobile racing team – Kovar Racing. Friday night’s races opened a four weekend series at the fairgrounds. Isabella North East Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service assisted the Sheriff’s Department at the scene.