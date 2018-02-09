Snyder appoints Coker to board

Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of Sarah Coker of Clare to the Michigan Board of Nursing.

Housed within the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, the 24-member board establishes qualifications for nurse licensure, approves standards for nurse education programs and takes disciplinary action against licensees when the health, safety and welfare of the public has been adversely affected.

“I thank Sarah for her commitment to the health and welfare of Michiganders and I’m confident her experience will be a great asset to this board,” Snyder said.

Coker is a nurse manager with Sparrow Health System and has worked for Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids and Presbyterian Hospital of Denton in Texas. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University, and both a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a Master of Science nursing-executive from Chamberlain College of Nursing. She will represent professional registered nurses with a baccalaureate degree engaged in nursing practice or nursing administration and replace Elizabeth Recker.

Coker will serve the remainder of a four-year term to expire June 30, 2021. Her appointment is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.