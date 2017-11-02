Soaring Eagle Casino renovations total $26.5m

The Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort’s renovation construction dates have been solidified. The $26.5 million dollar project is now scheduled to commence on January 15, 2018 and is expected to be complete by fall of 2018.

The multi-million dollar investment is concentrated on amenities of the casino such as integrating a brand new Sports Bar & Night Club on the west end of the gaming floor, updating the Entertainment Hall, enclosing a non-smoking area, re-designing Kid’s Quest & Cyber Quest areas, enhancing gaming experiences with a new high limit & VIP lounge area, a relocated poker room and concluding the renovation project with re-branding the current sub shop. The construction schedule is split into a seven phase plan.

The first phase construction is anticipated to begin on January 15 and expected to be completed April 22nd. This initial phase entails the development of the new VIP lounge and relocating the high limit gaming. The current poker room will be temporarily moved to the Slot Palace during this phase. The repositioning of the high limit area will transform the existing poker room into a luxury high limit gaming space with a full amenity of an integrated VIP lounge to also include Casino Hosts’ offices.

The second phase is also planned to begin on January 15th and expected to be complete by March 11th. This phase will include a remodel of the Kid’s Quest / Cyber Quest. The two areas will have a centralized entry way with Cyber Quest Arcade to the front which allows guests to walk through the arcade floor to access Kid’s Quest on the back half of the re-design.

The far west-end of the gaming floor will go through multiple modifications beginning April 23rd. During phases three, four and five various amenities will be constructed. The spaces will include an enclosed poker room (scheduled for completion on June 17th), an enclosed non-smoking gaming area (scheduled for completion on July 29th) and a sports bar & night club (scheduled for completion August 12th).

The current non-smoking area will have a complete transformation. This space will be the site of the all new “ASCEND” sports bar & night club. ASCEND will have a grand entry with twelve-foot tall pivoting doors. It will feature a wing shaped center bar, a stage for entertainers, a VIP seating area, 59 bar-top slot machines, multiple television screens and dramatic lighting effects. Neighboring each side of the sports bar & night club will be the relocated poker room and the newly enclosed non-smoking area.

Updating the current Entertainment Hall will encompass phase six and is scheduled to begin on June 18th and expected to be complete by September 23rd. Live concert and event experiences will be heightened with the state of the art high-tech programmable lighting elements across the ceiling. There will be upgrades to the acoustics by integrating sound isolation panels around the perimeter from floor to ceiling. The stage will also feature an array of multi-media panels which can produce an unlimited number of scenes.

The final phase involves the re-branding of the sub shop. Currently, Soaring Eagle is considering “Central Deli & Sub Shop” as a new name for the dining outlet. This five week phase is scheduled to commence on July 30th. The new Central Deli & Sub Shop plan builds around the existing layout and flow, with additional seating and an improved entry area.

This major renovation project will be one of the largest investments that Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort’s guests have seen since the grand opening back in 1998. The last major renovation was in 2011 when the Firefly Buffet was re-branded to Aurora Buffet and remodeled to provide space for the 24 hour Legends Diner.

The design and construction will be performed by I-5 Design Build. The Washington based company has built a successful track record working with over 75 Native American gaming properties throughout the country. I-5’s signature renovation process combines inspirational design, innovative planning, specialty in-house fabrication, and seamless project implementation to produce impact-rich gaming, F&B, and entertainment environments. Their unique and innovative off-site construction methods allow for 50% – 70% of a project to be built offsite, using state of the art digital manufacturing methods, leading to onsite project time-frames that are radically reduced, creating the maximum impact and benefit for each project.