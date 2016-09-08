Source says Farwell paid $65,000 settlement to clerk

A source reported to the Review this week that a lawsuit filed against the Village of Farwell by former Clerk/Treasurer Janet Conway has been settled in her favor.

Neither Village President Gina Hamilton nor Village Attorney Jaynie Hoerauf would verify it or comment on the matter and Janet Conway could not be reached for comment, but her ex-husband and former Councilmember James Conlay did say Wednesday that he felt her termination was unfair and that it was proven since her lawsuit against the Village was settled.

“I know it was settled,” he said. “I heard it [the settlement] was around $65,000, but I haven’t heard from Janet and was told that amount by someone else.”

He said Janet would not be able to comment on the matter.

Hoerauf said in an email to this reporter, “I have 2 problems in responding to your inquiry, the first being the attorney-client privilege and the second being that I would probably violate Open Meetings Act by disclosing discussions in a valid Closed Session. In any event, regretfully, neither I nor the Council will have any comment.”

Hamilton, who was also contacted Wednesday morning simply said, “We have been advised not to comment.”

On February 1 this year, Conlay had presented a list of “concerns” to the Council including a suspected theft from the Department of Public Works scrap income fund, and several allegations specifically against Hamilton.

On the 3rd of February Conlay was “temporarily relieved of duties” while the Council investigated the list.

At a special meeting February 8, Hamilton had said she didn’t feel she would be able to continue to work with Conlay, who had made several allegations against her specifically in the lengthy list submitted to the council February 1. Hamilton also talked about the altercations with the Clerk that Janet Conlay had outlined in the list she presented.

Hamilton presented an opinion letter from Attorney Hoerauf at that meeting which said, “The list contains many accusations (some of criminal activity) involving many others, whether other employees, former employees or elected officials. I think that before any action is taken on any of the complaints, the Council owes the others named a duty to investigate and determine what actually happened. She added “I think that the Council will find that there are differing versions of the facts; there always are.”

Hoerauf wrote about the Clerk’s complaints regarding President Hamilton’s decisions and activities. She said, “The Village President has extensive responsibilities and powers…is the Chief Executive Officer of the Village. Included in her list of the President’s duties is supervision of Village affairs and property.” She added, “The point is that the Village President has much more responsibility and much more authority or power than the general members of the Council. The President is for all intents and purposes charged with supervision of the day to day operations of the Village, in between Council meetings.”

In her opinion letter in February Hoerauf also stressed that the Village President is the Village employees’ direct supervisor.

In a decision that surprised other members of the Council, James Conlay cast the determining vote to terminate his ex-wife, after defending her actions at length during the meeting. She was also defended by 50 plus years Councilmember Elton Marshall, who said, “If Janet goes I go.”

At the February 8 meeting the Council voted 4-3 to terminate Conlay’s position with the Village with Marshall, and Councilmembers Vicky Gunden and Joe Manley voting against her termination.

After that meeting both Conlay and Marshall resigned from the board.

James Conlay said he felt the [alleged] settlement of the lawsuit vindicated his ex-wife.