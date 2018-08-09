Spanne named suspect in Isabella County breaking and entering

August 9, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A second arrest July 23rd and subsequent investigation revealed that the Movement Vehicle break-in on Pickard was not related to two others in Mt. Pleasant on July 20th at Freddie’s Tavern and on July 24th at the Cabin, Mt. Pleasant Public Information Officer David Van Dyke said.

A release from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department said

investigation determined that Kyle Wilson, a suspect named in two other break-ins on July 20 and 24 was not responsible for the July 23rd break-in.

A search warrant obtained August 1st for a location in the Rosebush area was executed by MPPD officers and officers from BAYANET (the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team). The release said property recovered during the search included high-value tools and a welder and resulted in the arrest of Michael Spanne, 25, in connection with the Movement Vehicle break-in.

Spanne was lodged in the Isabella County Jail on four counts including breaking and entering – a building with intent, larceny of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, receiving and concealing stolen property $1,000 or more but less than $20,000 and larceny in a building.

MPPD Public Information Officer David VanDyke said, “Through additional investigative work the MPPD was able to identify that the incident at the Movement Vehicles business was not related to the other breaking and entering incidents.”

Last week Wilson was arrested in connection with Mt. Pleasant’s recent rash of break-ins when he was located in a pickup that was reported stolen.

Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said they were working with the Michigan State Police, the Central Michigan University Department of Public Safety and Mt. Pleasant Police Department detectives together in a special “Task Force” on the cases. He added that the task force was assisted by the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team’s drug unit.

Multiple break-ins have been reported in Isabella County since July 11. Some of the incidents reported earlier include: The Diner on Old Mission (Old US-27); Freddies Tavern where a suspect was captured on video; the Beal City Tavern: the Pickard Street Bob Evans Restaurant; United Floor Covering on Remus Road (which was robbed twice); an attempted break-in at Tilmann’s Hardware; Burch Welding on Enterprise Drive; and Burch Tank and Truck on Enterprise.

Cash was taken from most of the businesses.