Speed limits on freeways, state highways going up

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

If you are used to driving 75 on the freeways despite the 70 miles per hour limit, after May 1st, thanks to a new law passed by the State Legislature late in 2016, you will be legal again and safe from a speeding ticket.

Six hundred miles of state freeways will see the speed limit increase to 75 miles per hour and 900 miles of non-freeway state highways will be increased to a 65 mph limit.

State workers will begin posting the new speed limit signs on May 1, first on the three freeway routes including US-127, US-10 and I-69.

Speed limits for trucks and busses will also change to 65 mph or higher.

Some people believe that increasing the speed limits will only cause drivers to go even faster.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation the increase will include U.S. 127 from I-69 north, except for the area around St. Johns where the roadway is classified as a limited-access highway from there north to Ithaca where the road becomes a freeway again. The limited-access portion of U.S. 127 is already posted at 65 miles per hour. The 75 mph speed limit on U.S. 127 extends to the point where I-75 joins it.

The I-75 speed limit will be 75 mph from Bay City to Mackinaw City and from St. Ignace to Sault Ste. Marie.

On U.S. 10 the speed limit will increase to 75 mph from M-115 to I-75 through Clare, Isabella, Midland, and Bay Counties.

US-31 and I-69 will also see the increase to 75 mph.

Speed limits will increase to 65 mph on portions of US-2, Us-23, US-45, M-28, M-32, M-33, M-37, M-55, M-64, M65, M-68, M-72, M-77, M-115,, M-123 and M-231.

Public Act 445 says the new speed limits will all be in place by January 5th.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Michigan State Police (MSP) were tasked by Public Ace 445 of 2016 with increasing speed limits on some state highways and freeways based on the results of engineering and safety studies that utilize the 85th-percentile speeds (the speed at or below which 85 percent of traffic is moving).

More information on these speed limit increases, a map of the routes affected, links to the applicable legislation, and a list of frequently asked questions are posted at www.michigan.gov/speedlimits.