Spikehorn Days to celebrate county historical character

August 9, 2019

Expert speakers will shed some light on the history of John “Spikehorn” Meyer during the event.

Major Day Entertainment presents Spikehorn Days on August 17th and 18th. This unique event will feature expert speakers on one of the most notable real-life characters in the history of Clare County: John “Spikehorn” Meyer. We will also have live music performances from Carrie Westbay, ChrisTopher Thurlow, Dan Patch, Zig Zeitler, Dusty Ballard, and John Woolard!



Additional activities include the following: Clare County Historical Museum Tours, Blacksmith Demonstrations, Shipwright Model Demonstrations, Kids’ Sawdust Coin Scramble, Vendors, Spikehorn Rabbit Photo Op, Food Vendors, Face Painter, Pixies Ponies Rides, Donkey Kissing Booth, and Much More!



This event has been generously sponsored by the following businesses: The Clare County Review, G’s Kustom Karts LLC, Clare Auto Sales, Inc, One Stop Backdrop LLC, Maureen Gierucki, DDS, Buccillis Pizza of Clare, Crown Concrete, Double D’s Auto LLC, Harrison Eye Care, Kristine’s Hair and Tanning, McDonald CDJR Clare, Kaps Koins, LLC, O’Neil’s Flowers,Gifts And More, Harrison Lumber Do-It Best, Bobs Party Store, Johnston Elevator, Gamble’s Concrete, Trackside Meat Market, The White Pallet Chair, Seiter Brothers Lumber, and Mid-Michigan Metals.



Spikehorn Days will be held at the Clare County Historical Museum at 7050 South Eberhart Avenue in Clare. Entry into the event is $5.00 per person, with kids ages 5 and under getting in free. A portion of the proceeds to benefit the Clare County Historical Society.

