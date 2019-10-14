Carson City Too Much for Coleman, 50-18

October 14, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Coleman had the lead after the first quarter of Friday’s road Mid-State Activities Conference game with Carson City-Crystal. The Eagles had the upper-hand from there however, as they scored 22 points in the second quarter on their way to a 50-14 victory on a field with a less than desirable surface to play on.



“Field conditions were horrible, only half the field was playable,” head coach Chad Klopf said. “We lost some kids during the game due to the field conditions of the field. However, that is not an excuse to lose. We had a good game plan early and both the offense and defense were clicking but Carson wore us down. Back to the drawing board this week.”



The Comets took an 8-0 lead after one quarter, but saw that lead disappear into a 22-8 hole by the half. Carson City scored 16 more points in the third to fall behind 38-8. The Eagles outscored the Comets 12-6 in the fourth quarter.



Tyler Germain was nine-of-19 passing for 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception, with Jaden Bovee making two recpetions for 51 yards. Conner Schrank had eight rushes for 29 yards and one touchdown and Tim Wilson had a 33-yard touchdown reception. Cash Goethals had three receptions for 29 yards.



Konner Carbeno led the defense with seven tackles.



Coleman (2-4 overall, 0-3 MSAC) heads to Montabella (2-4, 0-3) tonight (Friday). The Mustangs are coming off a 35-28 loss to Merrill last week. The Comets came up short in last year’s meeting, 20-18.

Share This Post Tweet