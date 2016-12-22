Clare Board honors fall athletes

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare Board of Education last meeting of the year highlighted the achievements of three fall sports teams, Boys Cross Country, Girls Cross Country and the Pioneer Varsity Football team.

Adam Burhans, Boys Varsity Cross Country Coach talked about the teams night Jack Pine Conference Championship. He also noted that the team had a team GPA: 3.895, and were the Runner-Up in DIII by .089.

Team members honored were: Scotty Baldwin, Charlie Brown, Tony Cowles, Caleb Gomez, David Good, JJ Gross, Ben Haupt, Sabin Humphrey, Justin McCown, Jayce Miller, Dylan Morrish, Noah Nivison, Justin Roberts, Kaleb Schroeder, and Skyler Sunday.

Special Honors included:

Ben Haupt – All-Conference, All-Region, All-State, Team Academic All-State, Individual Academic All-State;

David Good – All-Conference, All-Region, Team Academic All-State, Individual Academic All-State;

Jayce Miller – All-Conference, Team Academic All-State Kaleb Schroeder – All-Conference, Team Academic All-State;

Dylan Morrish – All-Conference, Team Academic All-State

Scotty Baldwin – Team Academic All-State

Charlie Brown – Team Academic All-State.

Girls Cross Country Coach Kyle McKown honored his team for their Jack Pine Conference Championship.

Jasmine Harper – All-State, Individual Academic All-State, Team Academic All-State, 6th Place Team Finish at State;

Lainey Veenkant – All-State, Individual Academic All-State, Team Academic All-State, 6th Place Team Finish at State;

Olivia Haring – Individual Academic All-State, Team Academic All-State, 6th Place Team Finish at State, Jack Pine Conference Champions Kameron Haag – Team Academic All-State, 6th Place Team Finish at State;

Holly Pummell – Team Academic All-State, 6th Place Team Finish at State, Jack Pine Conference Champions Hannah Brown – Team Academic All-State, 6th Place Team Finish at State;

Nicole Taylor – Team Academic All-State, 6th Place Team Finish at State.

Honors also went to – Makenzie Harmon, Jordyn Bradley, Montana Blain, Tarryn Winter, Bryanna Smith, Desiree Coe, Grace Gomez, Ashley Boulis, Kasey Staley, Lexy Harton, Julie Lyu, Julia Wetzer, Ellie Kaechele, and Katelynn Bay.

Clare Varsity Football Coach Kelly Luplow congratulated his team for their Jack Pine Conference Championship. Team member honored included Jeffrey Allen, William Biermaker, Keegan Billerbeck, Aidan Boyd, Bryce Dangler, Gabriel Denton, Brennan Farrell, Bruin French, Isaac Haviland, Andrew Huovinen, Kolt Lincoln, Marty Marshall, Xavier Martin, Jack Moore, Noah Nivision, Ryan Pummell, Tanner Punches, Tyler Rodenbo, Nicholas Roe, Tucker Roe, Hunter Schaaf, Brenden Sersaw, Jacob Stickler, Zechariah Stickler, Justin Tickle, Travis Vida and, Brandon Zinser.

Special Honors went to:

Division 5 – AP All State Honorable Mention: Travis Vida – QB, Brandon Zinser – Running Back and Ryan Pummell – Linebacker;

Division 5 – Detroit Free Press All State Honorable Mention: Travis Vida – QB;

Bay City Times Dream Team: Travis Vida – QB and Brandon Zinser – Running Back;

Bay City Times Golden Helmet Class B Player of the Year: Travis Vida.

In another matter the board approved the sale of one-half acre of the McGuirk Road property just west of Mancino’s to DeShano Development Corporation for a State of Michigan building project. The sale is contingent on Grant Township approval of the division of property and the State of Michigan bid award to the buyer. The property price is $50,000.

The BOE also held a second reading and approved Board Policy updates including adoption of Criminal Justice Information Security, amending the Teaching Staff Probation and Tenure; adopting Staff Reductions/Recalls; Adopting Teacher Placement; and adopting Staff Discipline.

Another approval by the board will give substitute teachers a pay raise effective January 16. The increases will allow the district to maintain competitive pay for substitutes when the minimum wage increases in 2017.

Monday, January 16 at 6:30 p.m. was the date and time set for the boards annual Organizational Meeting. It will precede the regular board meeting at 7 p.m.