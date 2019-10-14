Clare Girls Take 2nd, Boys 3rd at Jamboree

October 14, 2019

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The second Jack Pine Conference jamboree of the season was held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, held at Beaverton. The Clare girls took second place once again, while the boys fell to third place.



Shepherd claimed a win in the girls race with 20 points, Clare had 39 and Farwell took fourth with 113 points.



Leading the way for the Lady Pioneers was Kameron Haag in third in a time of 20:28, Riley Schroeder was fifth at 20:42, Abby Leigh placed ninth and Sofiah Coker was 10th in times of 21:34 and 21:45, Hattie Veenkant placed 12th and Katherine Haupt was 13th by running times of 21:47 and 21:49, Allie Boyd crossed 28th by timing out at 23:52, Lexi LaPoe ran a 24:08 and was 30th, in 39th was Simone Kaechelle who ran a 25:23, Isabel Schroeder was 42nd at 25:37, Alexah Coker crossed the line 47th in a time of 27:08 and Caitlin Thompson took 52nd by running a time of 29:05.



The Lady Eagles had Raini Sponseller place 25th and Kierstin Fouts come in 27th by timing out at 23:13 and 23:43, Remi Sponseller was good for 31st at 24:12, Alana Gaskill placed 33rd at 24:48, Melanie Hall was 35th at 24:55, Jassmine Warner placed 49th at 28:28 and Summer Brouwer finished 56th at 33:16.



The Harrison girls didn’t have enough for a team score, but did have four runners compete. The Lady Hornets had Haley Cooper lead the way with a 15th place finish, running a time of 22:04. Ellen Larsen was 51st with a time of 29:01 and Sophie Navarro and Asta Pederson were 53rd and 54th in times of 30:07 and 31:35.



On the boys side, Shepherd won with 26 points, Meridian claimed second with 50, Clare tallied 65 to take third and Harrison was sixth with 151.



For Clare, Kaleb Schroeder ran a solid race to come in fourth, timing out at 17:38. William Bell came in 11th at 18:57, Cole McMillan was 15th at 19:08, Ted Bell was 17th and Anthony Taylor was 18th in times of 19:11 and 19:12, Dakota Smith crossed 27th in a time of 20:05 closely behind him was Hunter Blain in 29th in a time of 20:08, Luke Thompson clocked a 20:29, good for 32nd, Garrett Stevenson ran his was to 42nd in a time of 21:03 and Scott Rodenbo was 47th in a time of 22:00.



For the Hornets, Travis Taylor crossed the line 25th in a time of 19:36, Lucas Bernard was 40th and Josh Jones was 41st in times of 21:01 and 21:02, Hunter Tessner was 45th in time of 21:37 and Dakota Lawrence placed 46th at 21:43.



Farwell only had four runners, leaving the Eagles without a team score. They were led by Mason Cotter with a 21st place finish and time of 19:26, Mason Thormeier was 48th at 22:04, Scott Juntunen-Scheaffer finished 54th and Maverick Blain was 55th in times of 25:48 and 26:17.

