Clare Golfer Takes Fourth at Regionals

October 14, 2019

Clare’s Brooklyn Tocco (far right) punched her ticket to the division four golf state finals on Tuesday. Tocco took fifth place overall at the regional meet at Eagle Glen on Tuesday, tallying a score of 95. The state finals are Oct. 18 and 19 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare and Farwell golf teams competed at the division four regional meet at Eagle Glen in Farwell on Tuesday. The Lady Pioneers finished in fourth place, just one spot behind qualifying for the state finals as a team. The Lady Eagles finished up the day in eighth place.



As a team Clare shot 441, while Harbor Springs won the event with a 340, Traverse City St. Francis was second with a 429 and Manistee was third with a 431.



A bright spot for the Pioneers was Brooklyn Tocco qualifying for the state finals, as she came in fifth overall and tallied an 18-hole score of 95. Payton Pace shot a 97 and came in ninth, Gwen Sherwood tallied a 125 and was 32nd and Mara Pomerville carded a 130 and was 38th.



Farwell shot a 486 as a team. The Eagles’ top scorer was Hannah Bellingar with a 110, good for 17th place. Abigail Bass tallied a 113 and was 22nd, Izzy Ellul finished 36th by getting a score of 129 and Ciara Brooks was in with a 134, placing 39th.



The division four finals are Oct. 18 and 19 at Bedford Valley in Battle Creek.

