Clare season ends at District Finals

March 16, 2018

By Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare boys basketball teams’ bid for a district title came up just short Friday night. The Pioneers were right in the mix for most of its’ class ‘B’ Chippewa Hills district championship game with Alma, but staggered down the stretch, resulting in a 66-56 season ending loss. “I thought we put together a good game pan and we were able to keep (their star player) in check through the first three quarters,” head coach Matt Alexander said. “Unfortunately, we ran out of gas down the stretch and every loose ball ended up in the hands of an Alma player and they capitalized.” The Panthers held a slim 17-16 lead after the first quarter, where Tyler Smith had seven points and Tyler Rodenbo had five, including a three.

In the second quarter, Smith and Jeff Allen added six points each, though Clare fell further back at halftime, 32-30. The Pioneers slowed down in the third quarter, getting just seven points, five from Kaden Kelly as Alma pushed ahead 44-37. “We battled the entire game, I am so proud of our seniors and how they played in their final game,” Alexander said. “Every senior laid it on the lien and gave everything they had. They should be proud of the effort they gave and can walk away with no regrets.” Smith finished the game with 21 points, five rebounds and one block, Kelly had 15 points, four boards and two blocks, Rodenbo had 10 points and four assists and Allen had six points and seven rebounds. “Smith and Rodenbo continued to lead this team and did everything the could to help this team win,” Alexander said. “Tanner Punches gave us everything he had and Allen played his best basketball down the stretch and gave us huge minutes in the last couple weeks of the season.”

Clare reached the championship with a win over Central Montcalm on Wednesday, March 7, 71-46 in the semi-finals. “We got things going early,” Alexander said. “Nick Roe had a big first quarter for us and really set the tone. We were able to make a couple adjustments early on defense that really gave them problems and we were able to limit their second chance opportunities, which allowed us to get out and run.” Roe had 13 of the team’s 23 points in the first quarter, lifting Clare to a 23-7 lead after one. Smith netted five points in the second quarter as it was a 36-12 Pioneer lead at halftime and 57-26 lead with just the fourth quarter to play. Leading the way was Smith with 19 points and nine rebounds, Roe added 15 points, Kelly netted 10 and Allen had eight. Clare finishes the season 19-4 overall and 11-3 in the Jack Pine Conference, good for second place. “This is a hard season to see end,” Alexander said. “This group of guys were amazing to coach and be around every day. We have our seniors to thank for that, they are leaders and will definitely be missed in the future. We have a great group of juniors coming back which will make us competitive again next year. We have to put in the work during the off-season to get better but I am excited for next season. Thank you to all of the guys for a great season.”