Clare Soccer Season Ends in District Opener

October 14, 2019

Clare’s Brecken Corp sets to boot the ball out of his own end during a game at Ogemaw Heights. Photo by Ben Murphy.

Josh Camp slides in and boots the ball away from an Ogemaw Heights player. Photo y Ben Murphy

By Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The Clare soccer team went into Wednesday’s division three district opener with Ogemaw Heights a bit shorthanded. As a result the Pioneers weren’t able to get much going, as they saw their season come to an end, falling 7-0 at the hands of the Falcons.



“We were without starters most of the game, one of them tried to play but only managed 10 minutes,” head coach Jim Bond said.



On Monday Clear lost its Northern Michigan Soccer League crossover game with Cheboygan at home, 2-1.



Ben Wood netted the team’s goal on a free kick and Mason Poet was the team’s goaltender.



“It has been a tough couple of weeks for us,” Bond said. “The only bright side was that we got a chance to play some players that hadn’t played many minutes for a few games.”



On Thursday, Oct. 3 the Pioneers lost a non-league game at Hemlock, 8-0.



“Since it was a non-conference game, I sat my starters for the entire game and let some others play,” Bond said. “Unfortunately it was senior night for Hemlock and they were pretty good.”



On Wednesday, Oct. 2 Clare played a NMSL game in Gladwin, suffering another 8-0 setback.



“Things did not go well for us, they scored a really quick goal, just seconds into the game and we never really recovered,” Bond said.



The Pioneers also suffered a pair of losses to McBain Northern Michigan Christian, falling at home on Sept. 30 2-0 and losing on NMC’s field 3-0 on Sept. 27.



Poet was in goal both games, making four saves in the 2-0 loss and eight saves in the other contest.



Clare finishes the season 4-16-1.



“Overall, it was a rough year, we played well during the middle part of the season, but had a tough time sustaining it,” Bond said. “We lose five starters off of this years team, so we will have a lot of work to do for next year if we want the season to be a better one for us. We will have 19 players returning, so if they put in the work in the off season, I think we will see some better results.”

Share This Post Tweet