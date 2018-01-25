Comets can’t crawl out of early hole

by Aaron Michell

Sports Writer

The Coleman boys’ basketball team dug themselves an early hole and couldn’t crawl out, falling 74-39 in Mid-State Activities league play.

The Comets couldn’t match the intensity of the Wolverines from the start, falling behind 20-9 after one quarter and 45-24 by halftime.

“Vestaburg outhustled us up and down the court,” said Coleman head coach Clark Swerdan. “We couldn’t match their intensity. They got pretty much every 50-50 ball. They wanted it more.”

Sophomore Connor Arnold led the Comets with a career-high 15 points to go with 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Senior Josh Hilliard added 9 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists, while senior Tayven Cottrell chipped in 9 points and junior Spencer Pnacek added 9 rebounds.

Seth Stratton led the way for Vestaburg (4-4, 2-3 MSAC) with 22 points.

Coleman (1-7, 1-5 MSAC) looks to bounce back at home against Breckenridge on Friday.

“We have a lot of work to do,” said Swerdan. “We need to improve in every area of the game.”