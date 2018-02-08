Eagles drop heartbreaker, 41-40

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Farwell nearly came away with its second win of the season Wednesday night. The host Eagles couldn’t quite hang on against Vestaburg however, falling 41-40.

“This game was back and forth the entire 32 minutes,” head coach Jason MacLean said. “If you like a competitive high school game, then this was one to watch. I take 100-percent of the blame for the loss because Vestaburg went to a 1-2-2 half court trap towards the end of the game which we prepared for, but I didn’t use a timeout when I should have to adjust our personnel and that falls on me as the head coach.

Coach Todd Halcomb does a great job with Vestaburg and we are somewhat in the same boat in that we have both struggled at times with being inconsistent and that showed tonight for us because we had a chance to really put a lot of pressure on them and we missed free throws and point blank layups and they took advantage of our inability to finish and they were able to do so.”

Despite the narrow loss, MacLean enjoyed game-planning for the close contest.

“Our plan was to take their best player out of the game, which we did but then another one of their players stepped up and scored 22 points,” MacLean said. “I’m extremely happy with our effort offensively and when you have a young team that hasn’t had a lot of success that lack of experience in close games can come back and haunt you, but we kept battling and actually had a chance to win the game but a last second shot from half court missed. I can’t say enough about Caleb Pitts, Collin Maxey, Jesse Fogle, Travis Bauer and David Gordon because I pretty much went with that five in the second half and they played hard and kept the game close and left everything on the court.”

Pitts led the game with a solid game of 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Gordon was good for 10 points and seven boards and Bauer had six points and five assists.

On Friday the Eagles dropped a home Jack Pine Conference game with Beaverton, 71-48.

“For the most part I was encouraged with our effort for the entire game. Beaverton presents problems for us in that they set screen after screen and attempt to wear you down which they did this game,” MacLean said. “As the game went on we tried to fight through screens and contest shots but Beaverton is so well coached and they have a system that their kids learn from day one and they don’t care who gets the credit so long as the team does well. That’s what we are building towards. I liked our fight and we didn’t back down, the main difference was that Beaverton made their open shots and we didn’t.”

Leading the way was Pitts with 15 points and six rebounds, Fogle had seven points and five rebounds and Bauer had six points and four steals.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31 Farwell lost at home to JPC leading Meridian, 65-40.

“By far our best effort of the season including our win over Merrill,” MacLean said. “We came out and were not intimidated with Meridian and I felt like our defensive effort was outstanding. We competed the entire game and had a lot of heart to go along with the hustle. Obviously, Meridian is an extremely well coached team that has discipline and really good athletes that are basketball players.

I was very encouraged with our movement on offense as we were able to get a lot of wide open looks that we were able to knock down. We made five three pointers, which is a good number for us as we normally struggle from there… We are going to be a tough team to beat if we continue to play with a lot of passion.”

Pitts led the way with 17 points, six rebounds and four steals, Maxey and Gordon netted five points apiece, Zach Carpenter had six rebounds and Fogle had five boards.

Farwell (1-14 overall, 0-10 JPC) heads to Houghton Lake tonight (Friday) and plays Friday, Feb. 16 at Roscommon.